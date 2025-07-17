Treinen (forearm) pitched one inning Tuesday, allowing one run on one hit and striking out one batter, in a minor-league rehab outing with the Dodgers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League club.

Treinen's first two rehab appearances came with Triple-A Oklahoma City, but he moved to the ACL team for Tuesday's outing because Los Angeles' other minor-league affiliates are out of action during the MLB All-Star break. The righty reliever served up a solo homer to Guardians prospect Dauri Fernandez but retired the other three batters he faced. Treinen has completed exactly one inning in each of his three rehab outings to date, giving up a combined two runs (one earned) on one hit with a 4:1 K:BB. He'll likely be back with the Dodgers at or shortly after the start of the second half of the big-league campaign.