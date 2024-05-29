Treinen recorded his first save of the season in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader sweep of the Mets, striking out two in a perfect 10th inning.

Daniel Hudson pitched the ninth inning and nearly gave the game away, loading the bases with one out before getting two popups to escape the jam. That left Treinen to handle closing duties when the Dodgers scored three runs in the top of the 10th. The oft-injured right-hander has looked very good since coming off the IL in early May, giving up zero runs and only three hits over 7.2 innings with an 11:1 K:BB. Treinen's picked up three holds and a win in eight appearances in addition to Tuesday's save, and even with Evan Phillips (hamstring) set to return later this week, he seems to have locked down a spot in the Dodgers' high-leverage crew.