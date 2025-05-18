Treinen (forearm) began playing catch Friday, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
This marked Treinen's first activity since hitting the injured list April 19. He isn't eligible to be activated until June 18, and he still has to go through a lot of rehab work before it will be clear if returning around the 60-day minimum will be a reasonable expectation.
