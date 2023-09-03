Treinen's rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City has been paused after he felt soreness in his surgically repaired right shoulder after he last appearance Tuesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Treinen was roughed up for three runs while recording just one out in the outing. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had already referred to Treinen as a "long shot" to return this season even before this setback, so this might cinch it. Treinen had surgery in November of 2022 to repair the labrum and rotator cuff in his right shoulder.