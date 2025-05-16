Treinen (forearm) will begin playing catch within the next few days, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
As this report suggests, Treinen is pain free. He'll still have a lengthy ramp-up period, but he may be able to return in mid-June, when he is first eligible to be activated from the 60-day injured list.
