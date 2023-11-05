The Dodgers exercised Treinen's (shoulder) team option for 2024 on Sunday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Treinen was forced to miss the 2023 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery in November of 2022, but he'll remain with the club for the 2024 season following Sunday's move. His rehab assignment was paused in early September after experiencing soreness in his shoulder, and it's unclear whether he'll be back to full health in time for spring training next year.