Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Throws bullpen session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Treinen (forearm) threw a bullpen session Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Treinen was cleared to play catch in mid-May, and Friday marked his second bullpen session since landing on the injured list in mid-April due to a right forearm sprain. He'll likely need multiple bullpen sessions without setbacks before embarking on a rehab assignment, by which point the Dodgers should have a better idea of timeline for his return to the majors. Treinen posted a 3.38 ERA and 1.38 WHIP across eight innings prior to his injury.
