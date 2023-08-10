Treinen (shoulder) threw a one-inning simulated game Wednesday at the Dodgers' spring training complex in Arizona, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Treinen had touched only 86-87 mph during recent bullpen session, but he hit 94 mph during Wednesday's session after making some delivery tweaks. "Blake was 100th percentile," manager Dave Roberts said. "It was a lot more than we anticipated." Treinen has multiple hoops he still needs to jump through as he works his way back from last November's shoulder surgery, but he and the club are hopeful that he can rejoin the bullpen sometime in September.