Treinen (shoulder) pitched a scoreless inning in a Cactus League game against the White Sox on Tuesday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.

This was a significant outing for Treinen, as he didn't pitch in the majors at all last season and hurled just 3.1 minor-league frames after undergoing shoulder surgery in November 2022. The veteran reliever entered in the sixth inning Tuesday and began his outing by giving up a single to Gavin Sheets but rebounded with a punchout and two infield popouts. Treinen's successful outing further puts him on track to be ready for the Dodgers' opening series in Korea that begins March 20.