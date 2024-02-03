Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said Saturday that Treinen (shoulder) is trending toward a return in 2024, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It remains unclear whether Treinen will be able to pitch in spring training games, but it's relatively positive news for the 35-year-old right-hander. Treinen missed the entire 2023 campaign after undergoing surgery on his shoulder in November 2022, and he was lit up for three runs in 1.1 innings at Triple-A Oklahoma City before being pulled off his rehab assignment.