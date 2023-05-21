The Dodgers will promote Miller from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Tuesday against Atlanta, Russell Dorsey of Bally Sports reports.

The right-hander is one of Los Angeles' top prospects and will make his MLB debut this week with Julio Urias (hamstring) and Dustin May (forearm) both landing on the injured list within the past few days. Miller has a 5.65 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB across 14.1 innings at Triple-A after missing the first few weeks of the season with shoulder soreness, though he pitched well in his last start with just one run allowed and six strikeouts across six frames.