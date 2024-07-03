Miller allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks.

Miller was responsible for a game-tying two-run home run by Christian Walker in the fourth inning. This was Miller's third start since he returned from shoulder inflammation, but he's given up 10 runs over 13.1 innings with a 7:9 K:BB across those outings. Overall, he's at a 6.12 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 25:15 K:BB through 25 innings over six starts this season. Miller is still likely trying to find a rhythm after a two-month absence. With his next start projected to be against either Milwaukee or Philadelphia -- the other two National League division leaders besides the Dodgers -- fantasy managers may want to take a wait-and-see approach with Miller in the short term.