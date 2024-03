Miller pitched three scoreless innings in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Angels, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out one batter.

Miller tossed 42 pitches in his second start this spring, and the only two hits he allowed were singles. The right-hander went two frames in his first spring start, allowing one run on a pair of hits. Miller is on track to serve as the Dodgers No. 3 starter this season behind new arrivals Tyler Glasnow and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.