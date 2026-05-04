Stewart (shoulder) joined the Dodgers in Houston on Monday and is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list during their series against the Astros, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Stewart won't be reinstated Monday after making his final rehab appearance Sunday, but he will return to the active roster as soon as Tuesday. Working his way back from a right shoulder debridement procedure last September, Stewart spun 6.1 scoreless innings with a 13:3 K:BB covering eight rehab outings.