Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Likely to return in coming week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stewart (shoulder) will join the Dodgers in Arizona on their upcoming road trip and could be activated as soon as Tuesday, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.
Stewart hasn't made a major-league appearance since Aug. 9, but he's three games into a minor-league rehab stint with Triple-A Oklahoma City that began Sept. 16. In those three outings, the veteran reliever has allowed four runs -- all unearned -- on three hits with a 3:2 K:BB over 2.2 innings. The Dodgers' big-league bullpen has struggled of late, so the team could give Stewart a chance to compete for a spot on the playoff roster with a couple appearances over the final week of the regular season.
