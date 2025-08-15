Stewart had imaging on his right shoulder that revealed no structural damage, but he will be shut down from throwing for at least a week, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Though Stewart is likely going to need to be out for more than the minimum 15 days required by his IL stint, his test results suggest he should be able to return to action this season. However, the veteran right-hander's 2024 campaign ended in late July due to a shoulder issue that required surgery, so the Dodgers probably aren't going to push the issue and rush Stewart back until he's fully ready. In four outings with the club after being acquired in a trade-deadline deal with Minnesota, Stewart notched two holds while allowing two runs and posting a 3:2 K:BB over 3.2 innings.