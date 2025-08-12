Dodgers' Brock Stewart: Placed on 15-day IL
Stewart was placed on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation Tuesday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.
Stewart last appeared in a contest Saturday, pitching a scoreless inning while allowing one walk and striking out a batter versus the Blue Jays. It's unclear if the shoulder inflammation was a result of that appearance, or if it was something he had previously been dealing with. Manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that the team "caught it early," and that the reliever would undergo additional testing Wednesday.
