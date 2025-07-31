The Dodgers acquired Stewart from the Twins on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

It's a homecoming of sorts for Stewart, who was drafted by the Dodges and spent his first three-and-a-half seasons with them in a swingman role. Stewart is now 33 and has struggled with injuries, but he's been healthy this year outside of an early-season hamstring issue and has posted a 2.38 ERA and 41:11 K:BB over 34 innings. He is under team control through 2027.