Graterol will avoid the injured list after suffering from an arm issue earlier in the week, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Graterol has been unavailable for the last few days and there was some fear he'd be forced to the injured list. However, he threw prior to Thursday's game against the Pirates and was cleared for game action. With Daniel Hudson (knee) out for the long term, Graterol could be in line for a share of the Dodgers' saves along with Evan Phillips.