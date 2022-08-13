Graterol (shoulder) issued one walk and struck out one batter in a scoreless inning for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday.

Graterol's first game action in just over a month went well, as he faced the minimum on 14 pitches. He walked the first batter he saw before inducing a double play and finishing the frame with a strikeout. Graterol will likely need a few more rehab appearances before returning to the big club.