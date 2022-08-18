Graterol (shoulder) is scheduled to pitch Wednesday and Thursday with Triple-A Oklahoma City and could be activated from the 15-day injured list during the Dodgers' three-game series against the Marlins this weekend, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Graterol began the rehab assignment with Oklahoma City last week, and pitching on back-to-back days may be the final hurdle before he rejoins the big-league roster. The 24-year-old has three saves and nine holds with a 3.35 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB across 40.1 innings this season, and he could factor into the ninth-inning mix down the stretch if closer Craig Kimbrel continues to struggle.