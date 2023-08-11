Graterol earned a save against the Rockies on Thursday, striking out one batter in a perfect inning.

Evan Phillips has emerged as the Dodgers' primary closer this season, but he wasn't deployed Thursday after pitching each of the previous two days. Manager Dave Roberts instead turned to Graterol to close things out with Los Angeles clinging to a one-run ninth-inning lead, and the right-hander did so with ease, retiring the side in order on 13 pitches. Graterol has been outstanding as mostly a setup man this season, posting a 1.62 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 37:9 K:BB over 50 frames while collecting 14 holds and five saves.