Graterol allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.

Graterol allowed multiple baserunners for the third time in his last six outings, but he was able to extend his scoreless streak to 16.1 innings. Both Graterol and Evan Phillips pitched Saturday, so this appears to be a managerial choice from Dave Roberts to give Graterol the ninth inning in this contest. The right-hander has a 1.38 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 43:11 K:BB with seven saves and 17 holds through 58.2 innings this year while operating as part of the Dodgers' successful high-leverage mix.