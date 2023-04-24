The Dodgers are expected to place Graterol on the paternity list prior to Tuesday's series opener in Pittsburgh, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Graterol is one of two Dodgers players who is expected to skip the three-game series in Pittsburgh while awaiting the birth of a child, as Max Muncy (personal) has already been confirmed to be placed on the paternity list. The Dodgers haven't yet announced a replacement on the 26-man active roster for Graterol, but Los Angeles could activate Evan Phillips -- who was placed on the paternity list last Thursday -- in a corresponding move. Phillips should then have a clear path to closing duties throughout the series in Pittsburgh.