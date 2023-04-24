Graterol earned a save against the Cubs on Sunday, allowing three hits and no walks over two scoreless innings.

Graterol got the call in the eighth inning with Los Angeles up by two runs. He gave up a two-out double but completed the scoreless frame on just 12 pitches. The Dodgers put up a pair of runs in the top of the ninth, and Graterol was allowed to finish off the win despite allowing two singles in the bottom of the frame. The save was his first of the season, and the outing extended his streak of appearances without allowing a run to six. Evan Phillips, who has two saves this season, wasn't with the team Sunday while on paternity leave, so it's not certain how manager Dave Roberts would have deployed the pair of relivers under normal circumstances. However, the team hasn't yet indicated a commitment to a full-time closer, so both Phillips and Graterol should be seen as candidates for ninth-inning duties for the time being.