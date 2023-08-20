Graterol allowed two hits in a scoreless inning to earn the save in a 3-1 win over the Marlins in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

Evan Phillips was called on for a save in the matinee, allowing Graterol a chance to close out the nightcap. This was Graterol's 10th straight scoreless outing, and he's allowed just one run across 19 innings dating back to June 27. The right-hander also has two saves in his last four appearances after going six weeks between save chances. For the season, Graterol has six saves, 16 holds, a 1.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 38:9 K:BB through 53 innings as a strong late-inning presence, though Phillips is still the favorite to close for the Dodgers.