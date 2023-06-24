Graterol picked up the save Friday against Houston. He tossed a perfect inning with no strikeouts.

Graterol continues his career year, as his 2.18 ERA will be his best mark by far if he can end the season around that number. The right-hander's four saves are already tied for the most he's had in a season as well. The veteran is also red-hot as of late, as he's coughed up earned runs in just two of his last 19 appearances.