Graterol signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Dodgers on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Graterol is in his second year of arbitration and doubled his salary from 2023. He posted a career-high 67.1 innings last season and maintained a 1.20 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with a 48:12 K:BB across 67.1 innings. Graterol could enter the closer picture in 2024, though Evan Phillips will enter the year as the favorite for save chances.