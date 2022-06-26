Graterol (2-3) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out one batter in one inning.

After the Dodgers tied the score in the top of the eighth inning, they turned to Graterol to keep things even in the bottom of the frame. The right-hander was unable to do so, allowing a Travis d'Arnaud double followed by a Marcell Ozuna homer before getting any outs. Though Graterol retired the next three batters, the Dodgers were unable to overcome the damage. It's likely that Graterol will continue to see high-leverage work with Daniel Hudson (knee) out for the season and Blake Treinen (shoulder) not close to returning, though the team could also look to acquire a reliever before the Aug. 2 trade deadline.