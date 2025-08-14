Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated Wednesday that Graterol (shoulder) is unlikely to return this season, Mike DiGiovanna reports.

Graterol has been out all season after undergoing labrum surgery on his right shoulder last November. Roberts noted that Graterol is not currently throwing, suggesting the hurler suffered a setback at some point. Graterol will be eligible for salary arbitration for a final time this offseason, but he could be a non-tender candidate.