Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Unlikely to return this season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts indicated Wednesday that Graterol (shoulder) is unlikely to return this season, Mike DiGiovanna reports.
Graterol has been out all season after undergoing labrum surgery on his right shoulder last November. Roberts noted that Graterol is not currently throwing, suggesting the hurler suffered a setback at some point. Graterol will be eligible for salary arbitration for a final time this offseason, but he could be a non-tender candidate.
More News
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: In midst of throwing progression•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Aiming for rehab stint in August•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Shifted to 60-day IL•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: One month from throwing•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Settles at $2.8 million•
-
Dodgers' Brusdar Graterol: Undergoes shoulder surgery•