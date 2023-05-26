Taylor is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Rays, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Taylor has managed just a .125/.177/.188 batting line across his last 12 contests and now been out of the lineup for four of the last five games. Miguel Rojas will get the nod at shortstop Friday.
