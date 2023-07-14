Taylor (knee) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Mets.
With Miguel Vargas at Triple-A, Taylor should be able to play pretty regularly, at least in the short term. He hit .189 with two home runs and one steal in 37 June at-bats before landing on the shelf. Taylor went 2-for-5 with one home run in two rehab games.
