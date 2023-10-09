Taylor (knee) appeared off the bench in Saturday's 11-2 loss to Arizona in Game 1 of the National League Division Series, going 0-for-2 while playing two innings in left field.

Taylor exited the Dodgers' regular-season finale against the Giants on Oct. 1 with a left knee contusion, but he had sufficient time to heal up from the injury while Los Angeles was on bye for the wild-card round. The 33-year-old will likely fill a utility role throughout the Dodgers' postseason run, with most of his playing time expected to come against left-handed pitching.