Taylor went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

Taylor kicked off the scoring in the contest with a solo shot to left field in the third inning, and he scored Los Angeles' only other run after drawing a walk in the seventh. Though he's batting a paltry .135 though 37 at-bats, four of Taylor's five hits have left the park. He's getting a fair amount of playing time due to his defensive versatility, as he's logged multiple appearances at shortstop, third base and left field early in the campaign. However, Taylor may see his opportunities start to decline if he can't improve upon his current 38.1 percent strikeout rate.