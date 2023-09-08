Taylor went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI in Thursday's 10-0 win over the Marlins.

After a run-scoring single in the fifth inning and an RBI double in the sixth, Taylor put the finishing touches on the Dodgers' 10-0 rout Thursday with a majestic three-run shot in the eighth. The versatile veteran has gone deep in two consecutive games played, matching his home run output from his previous 41 games. This marks the second time in Taylor's career that he has reached 15 homers and 15 steals in a single season.