Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters before Friday's game versus the Astros that Taylor (knee) will be limited to bench duties over the next two games before having a chance to return to the lineup Sunday, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

Taylor has not been able to start since suffering a bone bruise in his right knee last Friday against the Giants. The versatile 32-year-old will be out of the lineup for the next two contests, but it's a positive development that Taylor should be in the starting nine for the Dodgers by the early portion of next week.