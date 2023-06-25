Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Taylor (knee) is going on the 10-day injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The transaction should be retroactive to a few days ago, which would allow the 32-year-old to be activated as early as next weekend. According to Ardaya, the skipper indicated the bone bruise in Taylor's right knee hasn't gotten any worse since he suffered the injury June 16, but there's also been minimal improvement. Yonny Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move.