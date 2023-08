Taylor went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 7-1 win over the Brewers.

Taylor finished the scoring with a seventh-inning blast. The homer was his first since July 17. During his 21-game power-drought, he hit .227 with just two doubles and seven RBI, though he had five stolen bases in that span. The utility man is at a .219/.309/.426 slash line with 13 homers, 38 RBI, 39 runs scored and 12 steals through 84 contests overall.