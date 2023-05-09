Taylor hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat against Milwaukee on Monday.
Taylor began the contest on the bench before being called up on to pinch hit for Michael Busch in the ninth inning. The veteran utility man came through with a two-run shot to center field, though it didn't make much of an impact on the outcome since the Dodgers still trailed 9-3 after the long ball. Taylor was batting an ugly .145 as recently as Aug. 29, but he's come alive since then, slashing .429/.478/.952 with two homers, three doubles, a triple, seven runs, seven RBI and two steals over his past seven contests.