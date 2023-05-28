Taylor went 3-for-3 with two homers and three runs scored in Sunday's 11-10 loss against Tampa Bay.

Taylor smacked a pair of solo shots off Rays' starter Josh Fleming, loudly ending a 14-game stretch without a homer. Sunday's performance may be what Taylor needed to get back on track -- he'd gone just 5-for-36 with a .406 OPS since May 9. Overall, the 32-year-old utilityman is batting .213/.276/.500 with nine homers, 21 RBI, 20 runs scored and four stolen bases in 134 plate appearances this season.