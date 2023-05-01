Taylor went 2-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 6-3 win against the Cardinals on Sunday.

Taylor had one of his best offensive games of the campaign, notching multiple hits for just the second time. The utility man drove in a run with his first double of the season in the fourth inning and scored on a sacrifice fly after singling, stealing second and reaching third on a wild pitch in the eighth. Taylor still has a long way to go to bring his slash line, which currently sits at .167/.222/.409, up to a respectable level.