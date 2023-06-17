Taylor left versus the Giants on Friday with right knee pain, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Taylor was pinch-hit for after noticeably limping in his previous plate appearance. Michael Busch took over for Taylor in the contest. For now, Taylor should be considered day-to-day, but it's likely he'll need to undergo imaging to determine the severity of the injury.
