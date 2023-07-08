Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Taylor (knee) will be activated off the injured list at the end of the All-Star break, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Taylor hasn't started a game since June 15 and went on the injured list June 25 with a right knee injury. He's been rehabbing at the team's complex in Arizona and played in his first ACL game Friday, going 1-for-2 with a walk. Taylor was 2-for-11 with a homer and four RBI across his last five games prior to landing on the IL.