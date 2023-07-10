Taylor (knee) shifted his rehab assignment to Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Sunday and went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk while playing seven innings at shortstop.

Taylor was making the second appearance of his rehab assignment, after he initially went 1-for-2 with a walk while playing for the Dodgers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate Friday. Though the utility player saw action at shortstop Sunday, he could end up settling into a regular role at second base when he's likely activated from the 10-day injured list when the Dodgers reconvene following the All-Star break. The Dodgers have an opening at the keystone after optioning the struggling Miguel Vargas to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday.