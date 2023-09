Taylor went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-1 win over Atlanta.

Taylor has gone 4-for-10 with five walks and three steals over his last five games. He's picked up eight of his 15 steals this season since the start of August. The 33-year-old is starting to hit a little better, but he's slashing just .226/.322/.420 for the season with 13 home runs, 40 RBI and 43 runs scored through 97 contests.