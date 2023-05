Taylor is not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Cardinals.

Taylor went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Wednesday's series finale versus the Twins and is batting just .186 with a .250 on-base percentage through 112 plate appearances for the season. Granted, the 32-year-old utilityman has still managed to tally seven home runs, 17 RBI, four stolen bases and 17 runs scored. He could appear off the bench at some point in Thursday's series opener at St. Louis.