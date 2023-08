Taylor went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

It was a strong effort for Taylor on his 33rd birthday. He had gone just 6-for-25 with two extra-base hits and no steals over his last nine games. The versatile veteran is now at a .228/.317/.427 slash line with 13 steals, 13 home runs, 40 RBI, 41 runs scored, 12 doubles and a triple over 93 contests this season.