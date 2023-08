Taylor went 1-for-2 with two walks, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Rockies.

This was Taylor's second multi-steal effort in August, and he's logged five of his 12 thefts on the year over 11 contests this month. The utility man has hit safely in three straight games, going 4-for-10 in that span. For the season, he's at a .218/.306/.414 slash line with 12 home runs, 37 RBI, 38 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple over 271 plate appearances.