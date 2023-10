Taylor (knee) is participating in an intrasquad game Wednesday in Los Angeles, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Taylor was hit on the left knee by a pitch in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Giants, but he only suffered a mild contusion and is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday. Miguel Rojas (hand/wrist) is also playing in Wednesday's intrasquad game at Dodger Stadium.