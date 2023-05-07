Taylor went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Padres.
The Dodgers mustered only three hits and five walks in the contest, but Taylor's fourth-inning blast was all the offense they needed in the win. He's gone 7-for-16 (.438) with five extra-base hits, five RBI, two steals and six runs scored over his last five games. The utility man is slashing .205/.267/.500 with six homers, 15 RBI, 14 runs and three stolen bases across 86 plate appearances this season, though his hitting is trending in the right direction.